Attock police arrest over 20 outlaws

ATTOCK - Police continuing crackdown against outlaws have arrested more than 20 accused involved in different anti social activities. During the first attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested Akash Ali r/o Wah Cantt and Tayyab Shahzad r/o Pathar Garh for allegedly snatching Rs1 million and jewellery worth Rs2180000 at gunpoint from Amir Khan. In another attempt, Jand and Pindigheb police arrested 16 gamblers and recovered cash, cell phones, bikes and other valuables worth Rs 6.28 million. In another attempt, Rangoo police arrested Muhammad Usman r/o Waisa and recovered a stolen motor bike from his possession. Yet in another attempt, police arrested Rab Nawaz r/o Attock who abducted a 13 year old girl and tried to contract marriage with her by preparing a fake nikahnama. Police have also arrested the Nikah Registrar Atique who helped the accused in preparing fake nikahnama. In another attempt, police arrested Rustam for his involvement in giving five fake cheques to his friend. On the other hand, Fatehjang police arrested Muhammad Rustam along with his two sons (Asad Ali and Adeel Hasan) for thier alleged involvement in a murder case.

Similarly, Jand police arrested Aezaz Ali (along with his brother Azhar Abbas) for brutally torturing his wife. In another attempt, police recovered dead body of Muhammad Mehboob from Hamza Town Attock and started investigation.