Azerbaijan Connection

Baku is a popular destination among Pakistani tourists, and the country, Azerbaijan, is one of Pakistan’s key foreign partners. The recent visit of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister marks a good trajectory for bilateral relations. A potentially fruitful partnership seems to be on the horizon. In the meetings, both nations have vowed to increase bilateral trade connectivity and tourism, promising climate cooperation at COP29 while also supporting each other’s territorial claims – Nagorno Karabakh and Kashmir.

The Azeri government has recently come to global prominence as an important West-aligned state in the Caucasus. Its hydrocarbon wealth and strategic location have allowed the West to offset the loss of the Russian routes. One prime reason why the West jumped to settle the tension that rose in September 2023 in Nagorno Karabakh and how quickly the formerly disputed territory was officially recognised as part of Azerbaijan, speaks a lot on the strategic relevance of Azerbaijan. For the West, this country is an asset.

Just as Pakistan continues to increase cooperation with other West-aligned states – UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and European Union members, Azerbaijan forms a natural partner as well. Even when the dispute of Karabakh was far from settled, Pakistan maintained close cooperation with Baku and provided whatever tactical assistance was needed. This has helped establish a strong bond of trust between the two countries. No time is better than now to build upon this trust and explore all the possible cooperation potential that exists.

Meetings with key political leadership as well as with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) tell that the relationship is not just based on mutual trade and tourism, but military and security cooperation is also its paramount facet. The visit also presented a unique opportunity to initiate facilitation of all sorts for the outgoing Pakistani tourists. While big announcements, like the ones in the case of the PM’s UAE visit and prior exchange of visits with Saudi Arabia, are not expected, Pakistan needs to continue to diversify its diplomacy.