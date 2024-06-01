Balochistan govt claims arrests of murderers of 7 Punjabis

QUETTA/PESHAWAR - Balochistan Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau on Friday claimed that two suspects linked to the attack on the barbershop workers in Gwadar were arrested after a successful raid.

Seven barbershop staffers hailing from Punjab had been shot dead and another was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them while they were asleep in their residential quarters near the Gwadar Fish Harbour in the Surbandar area in the coastal town earlier this month.

“I congratulate all our institutions who fulfilled their responsibility and the government’s orders with their efforts and we have arrested two killers of the Gwadar labourers,” Langau said while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

As per the statements taken from the suspects, the minister said, they were given orders to kill any Punjabi labourer. He further stated that guns and weapons had been seized from the arrested suspects.

Langau lamented thousands of lives lost due to terrorism in the country, and that the government can’t see its people being killed anymore.

He said that innocent citizens were being targeted in militant attacks, which he said were aimed at deteriorating the peace and security situation in the province. “Terrorists have nothing to do with our rights. We will go an extra mile for those speaking up for the rights of Balochistan,” Langau added.

The minister said that the federal government would reach out to the Iranian government on cross-border attacks, as the foreign ministry was holding talks over the cross-border attacks from Iran.

He said that the country would not compromise its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, sharing details on the arrest, Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Aitzaz Goraya revealed that the two suspects were members of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). He said that they were arrested from Gwadar.

As per the police, the slain labourers belonged to district Khanewal and Mian Chunnu of Punjab.

After the attack, the home minister had ordered an investigation into the matter, terming it “open terrorism”.

Terrorists killed

Two terrorists, including a ringleader, were killed and two others injured in an intelligence based operation in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar last night.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of terrorists and effectively engaged militants’ location, as result of which terrorist ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and Terrorist Ahmedey alias Koochi were sent killed, while two other terrorists were injured.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.