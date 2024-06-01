Beating the heatwave: Lahorites seek relief in canal, swimming pools

LAHORE - A severe heatwave has gripped Pakistan, pushing temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius in some regions. In Lahore, the mercury has soared to 42 degrees Celsius, compelling residents to find economical ways to stay cool by swimming in canals and pools operated under the supervision of the City government.

Besides the city canal running across several neighborhoods, Lahore is home to nearly 70 swimming pools where the citizens can swim paying nominal charges. These pools have been constructed following the precautionary regulations set by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

As the heatwave intensifies, Lahore’s residents are desperately seeking respite. Muhammad Ashfaq, a resident of Harbanspura said: “We often swim in the BRB Canal and various swimming pools as soon as summer arrives. The temperature in Lahore typically reaches 42 to 43 degrees Celsius, making the heat unbearable. During power outages, we often resort to bathing in canals and pools to combat the heat.”

However, safety concerns have arisen at some spots along the BRB Canal. Following a tragic incident where two brothers, five-year-old Babar and seven-year-old Bilal, went missing after swimming in the canal, certain areas have been restricted. Their families found their clothes near the canal, prompting a search by Rescue 1122. Tragically, the body of one boy was recovered, while the search for the other continues. Such incidents highlight the lack of safety measures enforced by the district administration.

The BRB Canal also runs alongside Punjab University, dividing it into academic and hostel sections. Hostel students often enjoy swimming at Jinnah Bridge and Doctor’s Hospital Bridge, which are designated safe swimming areas by the City District Government of Lahore. Muhammad Ahmad, a university student, commented, “The heatwaves in Lahore give us a reason to enjoy swimming in the canal. We usually spend two hours in the water to stay cool. We adhere to swimming in allowed regions to avoid any trouble with city authorities.”

Boys from Harbanspura expressed their delight, saying, “We are having a great time fighting the extreme heatwave by swimming in the canal. We live nearby and spend most of our time after school in the water.”

Talking about the safety measures taken at the swimming pools, Naeem Bakhsh, an official at WASA, stated, “We ensure that every pool construction follows the mandatory safety measures for bathing activities. Although the pools are privately owned, we provide regulations and maintain oversight. After several drowning incidents, we have tightened the measures and instructed owners to hire lifeguards.”

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) oversees land allocation for private swimming pools and ensures the construction and maintenance of safety barriers, gates, covers, and alarms. If any safety incident occurs, the LDA and city government authorities take immediate action.

The City District Government of Lahore is taking steps to enhance safety by deploying lifeguards at swimming spots andrestricting access to dangerous areas besides raising public awareness about necessary precautions.

Residents have voiced their frustration with Lahore’s extreme heat and urged the government to take significant action against the effects of climate change. As temperatures remain high, the city’s efforts to ensure safety and provide relief are more crucial than ever.