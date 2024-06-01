Saturday, June 01, 2024
Cheating mafia rules as more matric, inter papers leaked in Sindh

Agencies
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -  Paper of Pakistan Studies of 9th class went viral on WhatsApp even before the exam started in Karachi on Friday. According to report, cheating mafia reigns in matric exams as all past records broken. The copy mafia leaks the paper on daily basis even before it starts. However, Secondary Education Board Karachi failed to stop copying mafia. Copy mafia by using modern technology, leaked leaflets and solved content in WhatsApp groups. On the other hand, class XI Zoology paper is being taken today under the auspices of Larkana Education Board which also was leaked ahead of time through WhatsApp group. On behalf of the copying mafia, they started solving questions through WhatsApp groups. Moreover, after matriculation, cheating mafia ruled in class 11th and 12th examinations as well in Nawabshah as today’s 12th class paper of Chemistry was also leaked ahead of time on WhatsApp groups.

The copy mafia started selling solved papers to students through WhatsApp groups.

JPMC will be first public sector hospital to have Artificial Intelligence, says CM Murad

However, the teams formed by the board administration to prevent duplication are also missing from the scene.

Agencies

