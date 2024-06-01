City managers in a fix over continuous fire incidents on Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD - The city managers are in a fix over continuous fire incidents as massive fire incidents have surfaced for the last many days at different areas at Margalla Hills National Park.

The sensitivity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also intervened in the matter and directed CDA and other concerned departments to tackle the situation effectively.

Spread over 12,605 hectares, Margalla Hills faced a number of fire incidents every year, and dozens of such cases reported alone in last few days, which indicated some deliberate attempts and human involvement as well.

To clear the situation and to reach out to the root cause, the Inspector General of Islamabad was also taken onboard by the Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA but it has no use so far.

Though, the city managers claims to have full preparedness in this regard but it proves wrong on the ground as they have failed to effectively and efficiently control the fire in recent days.

The officers who are dealing with the situation informed that due to high winds, the fire covered a huge area in recent incidents that created some trouble in fire extinguishing operation.

The operation was jointly conducted by the teams of CDA, MCI and wildlife management board and environment staff. In addition to CDA’s regular employees, over a hundred private people were also engaged by the city managers to avoid fire incidents. In recent operations, city managers also called National Disaster Management Authority for help, which was already taken on board by the CDA.

Sources inside the CDA claimed that a strict vigilance on authority’s guards have also been initiated by the environment directorate as it was a routine there in past that forest guards remained absent from their duties.

Protection of Margalla Hills is a collective responsibility of CDA and general public, either living in the area or visiting the Hills, to protect the natural beauty as a minor negligence of anyone can pose a bigger risk to the scenic Margalla Hills of federal capital.