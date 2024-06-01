CM Maryam discusses uplift projects with 22-member UN delegation

LAHORE - A 22-member delegation of local heads of UN bodies had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday to discuss the ongoing development projects being executed in Punjab with the cooperation of UN agencies.

Madam chief minister briefed the visiting delegation about the government policy on education and health sector reforms. She said that people will soon start benefiting from the fruits of these reforms.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Muhammad Yahya led the delegation. He pledged to fully support the Punjab government in its public welfare mission. The welfare projects of Pakistan, especially Punjab, are commendable, he added.

Maryam Nawaz told the delegation that Punjab’s agriculture has full potential to transform Pakistan’s economy. She said farms in villages will be supported for livestock development, besides the provision of interest-free loans and machinery to small farmers. In the meeting, it was agreed to increase cooperation in education, health, agriculture and other sectors. Madam chief minister said that the common goal of the United Nations projects and our priorities was to serve the people of Punjab. She said that the target of construction of one lakh houses for the low-income classes will also be met with the cooperation of UN agencies.

The chief minister said that she wanted to see every woman of Punjab financially independent and prosperous. “We are building a tax-free garment city in Punjab, where women will be given 6 months of free training and scholarship. We are trying to eliminate gender disparity. The first virtual police station for women has been established.”, she said.

She said that for the first time, the best waste management system is being introduced in every city of Punjab. A system of grading officers is also being implemented to improve upon service delivery and good governance.

Madam Chief Minister said that her government was designing a system of providing complete health facilities in all districts. She also briefed the delegation about the Air Ambulance Service that will start from Punjab, and the first public sector cancer hospital being built in Lahore.

Madam chief minister said that in order to cope with stunting and malnutrition in children, the Punjab government was providing free milk to the students of public sector primary schools across Punjab.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also attended the meeting.