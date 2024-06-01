CM Maryam says police must control crime as she is accountable to 1.3bn people

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserted that police must control crime as she was answerable to 1.3 billion public of Punjab.

Punjab CM chaired a special session to review the law and order situation across the province.

During the session, Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwer provided a briefing on the state of law and order as well as police performance throughout Punjab.

CM Nawaz issued directives to the police force, emphasizing their responsibility in controlling crime as she was accountable to the 1.3 billion people of Punjab.

She stressed the importance of eliminating no-go areas and reducing the crime rate under all circumstances. She highlighted the public's prioritization of security over reforms and development in times of rising crime and public ignore the progress.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the police, CM Nawaz affirmed that government's has provided all necessary resources to police and demanded improved performance of police to combat crimes.

She announced plans to implement a system for reviewing police performance to combat corruption effectively. She revealed the construction of 14 special checkpoints aimed at controlling inter-provincial smuggling.

CM Nawaz also addressed the issue of power theft, saying there will be no loadshedding if power theft was controlled. She stressed to follow D.G Khan as a model in the eradication of power theft.

She commended the 50% reduction in theft in Lahore and set deadlines for controlling robbery incidents in Sheikhupura.

She instructed continued swift action against drug trafficking and aerial firing, underscoring the elimination of political interference in police affairs.

CM Nawaz emphasized the responsibility of District Police Officers (DPOs) in rooting out corrupt and criminal elements within their districts.

Lastly, the establishment of beggar barracks across Punjab's jails was agreed upon during the session.

The session was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rasheed, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab, additional inspector general special branch, DIG operations, CCPO, and others.

All Regional Police Officers (RPOs), City Police Officers (CPOs), and District Police Officers (DPOs) participated in the session via video link.

