COAS, Azerbaijan FM discuss regional stability

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During their meeting, they engaged in in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The COAS emphasised Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security. Furthermore, the COAS praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valor. The visiting dignitary expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability.