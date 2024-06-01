Commissioner holds meeting with DCs to discuss public service delivery matters

Saturday, June 01, 2024
APP
June 01, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday convened a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), of seven districts of Karachi division along with their respective Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars to discuss public service delivery matters. The meeting witnessed threadbare discussion regarding public service delivery, development schemes, issues of cooperation and compliance from other agencies as well as holistic public service reforms through the legal framework to strengthen street-level bureaucracy. The meeting was held at the Commissioner Karachi Club inside DC South office at Garden. The meeting was attended by DC South Altaf Sario, DC Central Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, DC West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, DC East Shahzad Fazzal Abbasi, DC Korangi Jawad Ahmed, DC Malir Irfan Salar Meerwani, DC Keamari Junaid Khan and the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars posted in different areas of Karachi.

