Saturday, June 01, 2024
DC enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan

APP
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MANSEHRA    -   The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra on Friday announced a comprehensive ban on all types of construction activities in Kaghan Valley without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

Additionally, the construction of buildings within a 200-foot range of the High Flood Level (HFL), as stipulated by the KP River Protection Ordinance 2002, is also prohibited. In an effort to protect the natural environment and ensure sustainability, the DC has also imposed a ban on the illegal excavation and lifting of minerals such as sand, gravel, and shingle from the Kunhar River and its tributaries, except in areas with authorised leases.

