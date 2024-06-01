Distt admin for stern action against heavy loaded vehicles

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired an emergency meeting in his office on Friday regarding taking strict notice of heavy loaded vehicles. The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA, Traffic Police, Transport Association and representatives of lease holders. The DC said that 100 percent implementation of load axle will be ensured and strict action will be taken against the transporter and the driver in case of violation. He directed the Secretary DRTA and the Traffic Police to form a special squad and said that monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured during the day as well as at night. He clarified that in case of heavy load on the vehicle, action will be taken against the owner of the crasher. Similarly, if a cargo transporter violates the axle load, not only will they be fined heavily, but the vehicles will also be impounded. The DC further said that the cargo transporters load more than the prescribed weight in the vehicles for personal interest and business, which not only damages the national highways but also increases accidents. He also instructed to install signboards regarding axle load.

15 criminals held

Sargodha Police during a crackdown against the law violators and law breakers across the district here on Friday held 15 criminals. A police spokesperson said that the police of different police stations raided at different localities under their respective jurisdictions and held Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others, besides recovering of 2-kg hashish, 2-kg of opium,231 litres of liquor,09 pistols, 09 guns, 203 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees.

Further investigation was underway.

Seven profiteers held

As many as seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in the city on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Mid Ranjha, Kot Momin Road, Chungi No 09.

They got arrested seven shopkeepers, including Safdar,Gulzar,Farooq, Ansar, Javed, Shoukat and Zulfiqar, besides imposing fines on them.