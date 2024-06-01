Saturday, June 01, 2024
Dr Lubna highlights progressive strides Pakistan made in portrayal of women in media

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, International

Istanbul, Turkey   -  Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, chairperson of Punjab University’s Film and Broadcasting Department, recently represented Pakistan at an international symposium held at Okan University in Turkey.  The symposium focused on various global issues, with Dr Lubna Zaheer addressing the significant topic of women’s representation in Pakistani media. In her speech, Dr Zaheer highlighted the progressive strides Pakistan has made in the portrayal of women in media. She noted that compared to the past, Pakistani media now presents women as more independent and empowered, reflecting the positive changes in societal attitudes towards gender roles.

“Media is often seen as a mirror of society,” Dr Zaheer stated. “The evolving representation of women in Pakistani media signifies the broader societal progress. Women in Pakistan are increasingly being portrayed as strong, independent, and capable, which mirrors the advancements in their real-life roles.”

Dr Zaheer emphasized that empowered women have always been a part of Pakistani society. She cited historical examples, including Benazir Bhutto, who served twice as the prime minister of Pakistan, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has held significant political influence, including the role of chief minister of Pakistan’s largest province. Her presentation underscored the importance of media in shaping public perception and the need for continued progress in promoting gender equality. Dr Lubna Zaheer’s insights were well-received, sparking meaningful discussions among attendees about the role of media in fostering societal change.

The symposium at Okan University brought together scholars, policymakers, and media professionals from around the world to discuss and share insights on critical issues affecting global communities. Dr. Lubna Zaheer’s participation not only showcased Pakistan’s academic and social progress but also reinforced the country’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Recently, Dr. Lubna Zaheer represented Pakistan as a keynote speaker at the ICESCO forum in Morocco, an event organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), a specialized body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Dr. Zaheer shared the stage with the Jordanian Ambassador and other distinguished speakers, showcasing her expertise and contributing to important discussions on regional and global issues.

