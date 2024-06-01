Expatriate robbed by dacoits in ‘uniform’ in Multan

MULTAN - In a distressing incident, a pair of fraudsters duped an expatriate by masquerading as police officers in the Basti Malook area, according to local law enforcement. The perpetrators, riding a golden Honda Civic, approached Abdul Wahab, a Bahawalpur resident, at Adda Billa Walla on Bahawalpur road, perpetrating their deceit.

Abdul Wahab fell victim to their forgery, losing 500 Euros, $1,000, a mobile phone, and other valuable possessions upon his arrival at Multan airport, as he journeyed back to his hometown of Bahawalpur. The incident unraveled as the expatriate was en route to Bahawalpur, prompting the Basti Malook police station to file an FIR and launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

Robber injured in shootout

A robber was injured after shoot out in limits of Wahwa Police Station on Friday. According to police, during routine patrolling duty, a police team signaled the two bike riders on suspicion. Instead of stopping, one of the bike rider turned and opened fire on the police force. Following the gravity of the situation, the police team chased the accused persons who again opened fire on the police near Distri Number 30. As a result, a robber, identified as Sarfaraz Majid, son of Abdul Majid Sanjrani, was injured in the crossfire. The police personnel remained safe after the encounter. The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the escaped accomplice of the wounded robber. The DPO said the entire police force participated in the combat operation bravely. He said that the accused were driven back to avoid any untoward situation across the area.