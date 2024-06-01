Experts emphasise new pulse varieties for food security

Experts opine that the introduction of new high-yielding pulse varieties is a pivotal step for Pakistan to boost productivity and ensure food security, reports WealthPK.

Pulses play a crucial role in global food security and a country’s nutrition. Pakistan needs 1.56 million tons of pulses annually. The country is self-sufficient in mung whose production during 2021-22 was 0.263 million tons against the total requirement of 0.180 million tons.

“Introducing new high-yielding pulse varieties is a transformative step for Pakistan's agricultural sector. These varieties have been meticulously developed to be more resilient to our country's diverse and often challenging climatic conditions,” M Ahmed, SSO at the National Agricultural Research Council (NARC), told WealthPK.

“They are engineered to thrive in regions that experience irregular rainfall and temperature extremes, ensuring that the farmers can maintain stable production levels despite environmental uncertainties,” he said.

Ahmed added, “This resilience is crucial for securing a reliable food supply, particularly as we face the increasing impacts of climate change. The shift towards self-sufficiency in pulse production not only fortifies our food security but also has significant economic benefits. By reducing dependency on pulse imports, we can retain valuable foreign exchange and invest it back into our local agricultural infrastructure.”

Talking to WealthPK, M Ameer, SSO at the NARC, said the development and widespread adoption of these new varieties were aimed at delivering higher yields. This increased productivity can lead to better market opportunities and higher income for those working in agriculture.

“Moreover, it is vital to continue supporting research and development in agriculture, ensuring that these innovations reach every farmer. By doing so, we can build a more resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector, capable of meeting the needs of our growing population,” he added.

In this regard, (PR&P, PARC) Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) meeting of Pulses held at the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) concluded with the unanimous recommendation of 10 high-yielding pulses varieties poised to revolutionize agriculture in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R), Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD), and scientists from pulses research institutes across the country.

Dr. Muhammad Mansoor, National Coordinator Food Legumes, PARC, Islamabad presented 10 candidate varieties before the committee. After detailed deliberations, the VEC recommended 10 pulse varieties which included five chickpea and one mung bean variety of NIAB, Faisalabad, one lentil and one mung bean variety of Pulses Research Program, NARC, Islamabad, one mung variety by the Pulses Research Institute, AARI, Faisalabad and one mung bean variety of NIFA, Peshawar.

This achievement is due to the consistent backup support by the PSDP Pulses Project “Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pulses” to its research components throughout the country.