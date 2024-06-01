FBR exceeds May target by collecting Rs760b

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exceeded the revenue collection target by collecting Rs760 billion for the month of May 2024 against the assigned target of Rs745 billion.

The overall revenue growth remained 31% during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year. During the month of May, 2024, FBR has registered remarkable growth of 33% as compared to May 2023. The growth in domestic taxes has been 43.0% during the month which is very impressive. It has been the policy of the government to mobilize more resources from the domestic taxes. Team FBR has put in a lot of effort to achieve assigned revenue targets. Chairman FBR appreciated the determination and hard work depicted by FBR officers and officials. FBR is poised to achieve assigned target for the last month of the current financial year i.e. June, 2024.

The FBR has not shared the figures of tax collection in eleven months of the current fiscal year. An official informed that the FBR is facing shortfall in July to May of the current fiscal year. According to the Ministry of finance, the fiscal consolidation efforts helped in improving the revenues from both tax and non-tax collection. Moderate recovery in economic activities, a gradual increase in imports complemented by various policy and administrative reforms & measures including anti-smuggling and broadening tax measures, collectively increased the tax collection by 30.6 percent during Jul-Apr FY2024. With an unwavering commitment to achieving the full-year target, FBR is putting in maximum effort. Furthermore, it is focusing on technology advancement measures, which will enable FBR to improve the tax collection hence the tax to GDP ratio.

The expenditure on the other hand remained under significant pressure due to rising markup payments. However, to cope with this challenge, the government has adopted a prudent expenditure management strategy, which helped in restricting the growth in non-mark-up current spending to 20.4 percent during July-March FY2024 relative to a 54 percent increase in mark-up expenditures. Resultantly, a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP has been achieved, indicating substantial progress towards meeting the full-year primary surplus target of 0.4 percent of GDP. The government is highly committed to strengthening the public finances through reforms and initiatives on both revenue and expenditure sides. The aim is to promote sustainable and equitable growth by ensuring fiscal sustainability and creating adequate budgetary resources for social and development projects.