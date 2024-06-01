Five-day anti-polio drive in KP from June 3

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the polio vaccine campaign in selected districts of the province on Friday at Police Services Hospital Peshawar. This five-day Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign will start on June 3rd in selected districts.

Special Secretary Health and Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit, Deputy Coordinator EOC Zeeshan Khan, Director General Health Services Dr. Saleem, and officials from UNICEF and WHO were also present. Minister Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the provincial government’s strong commitment to eradicating the polio virus and highlighted the importance of vaccinating every child under five.

The minister administered polio drops to a child to formally inaugurate the campaign, aiming to vaccinate over 3.56 million children. EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit shared that approximately 3.28 million children in nine districts will receive polio drops, while over 272,730 children in specific union councils and Afghan Refugee Camps across several districts will also be vaccinated.

A total of 18,319 teams of trained polio workers, including 11,229 mobile teams, have been formed to administer the drops. Around 26,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of the polio teams. Basit added that efforts are being made to address parental refusals by engaging parliamentarians, local body representatives, religious scholars, and other influencers. He appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for the successful eradication of polio from the province.