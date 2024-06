FAISALABAD - Five people, including four children, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed near here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, Ayesha, 40, Mursleen, 7, Zyma, 9, Wasim, 12, and Zainab, 15, were injured. The condition of the house in Masjid Wali Street on Sheikhupura Road was dilapidated, the rescuers said. The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.