FM stresses upon making efforts for G20 membership

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday stressed upon making sincere efforts to become a member of G20.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of HBS Medical and Dental College, the deputy PM said that “Things are turning around and Pakistan is not more in isolation among the comity of nations as claimed by certain critics,” he added.

He also regretted that in the past, whenever the PML-N government strived to put the country on path of progress and prosperity, some hidden hands tried to disrupt that journey.

Dar urged the healthcare professionals to stay committed to their noble profession and knowledge by undertaking the responsibility towards the needy and deserving with compassion and empathy.

The deputy prime minister said that in the healthcare sector, the professionals should accord high priority to the needs of the deserving and needy and should not forget the high values taught by Islam which emphasized upon making of efforts for the betterment of others.

Dar said that together, they could transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country among the comity of nations as the country had the immense capacity and the nation was resilient to overcome all challenges.

He cited that when they formed the government, the country was on the verge of default, but they took drastic steps to ensure economic turnaround.

The foreign minister expressed the confidence that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would take the country to a new level of economic prosperity as envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The deputy prime minister said that a committee had been working to address issues of medical sector, adding it would assess healthcare demand and supply in the country, ensure quality education and propose policy measures to the prime minister.

He also lauded the contributions of the private sector in imparting medical education.

He also underlined the need of making further efforts for shaping the younger minds for future challenges and said that coordination was crucial in shaping the new generation with skills.

The future of the healthcare system in Pakistan was bright, he added.

The deputy prime minister also wished success for the new medical graduates and reminded them that they were entering into a new phase of life full of challenges and opportunities.

They had chosen a noble duty and profession as under Islamic teachings ‘saving a life tantamount to saving the whole humanity’, he advised.