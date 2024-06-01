Saturday, June 01, 2024
Four of a family killed in armed clash over matrimonial dispute

Agencies
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT   -   Four members of a family were killed and two others injured in armed clash over matrimonial issue here, police said on Friday. According to detail, marriage feud between two groups led to exchange of fire at Bakshapur Indus Highway in Kandhkot. In cross firing, four family members were killed while two others sustained bullet injuries. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene and brought situation under control. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case against armed men of the two clashing groups and started raids for their arrest.

Agencies

