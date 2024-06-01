Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Governor stresses unity among parties

Governor stresses unity among parties
Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has emphasised the need for unity among political parties to foster development and stability in the country.  Speaking at the Governor’s House on Friday during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lahore chapter, he stressed the importance of strengthening the coalition government to move the country forward. The governor highlighted that the wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari and the relentless efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had significantly strengthened the PPP’s presence in Punjab. He also reiterated that the Governor’s House in Lahore was always open to the people of Punjab, reflecting his commitment to inclusivity and public engagement. The PPP delegation included four district presidents of PPP Lahore: Zahid Zulfiqar, Asif Nagra, Atif Chaudhry, and Amjad Jutt. Senior PPP leaders Shahida Jabeen, Altaf Qureshi, Arif Khan, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan also attended the meeting. The event was hosted by Ahsan Rizvi.

Pakistan thanks China for launching Pak Sat MM-1 Communications Satellite

During the meeting, the delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on his appointment as the governor of Punjab, expressing their support and commitment to work collaboratively for betterment of the province and the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024