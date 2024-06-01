Governor stresses unity among parties

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has emphasised the need for unity among political parties to foster development and stability in the country. Speaking at the Governor’s House on Friday during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lahore chapter, he stressed the importance of strengthening the coalition government to move the country forward. The governor highlighted that the wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari and the relentless efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had significantly strengthened the PPP’s presence in Punjab. He also reiterated that the Governor’s House in Lahore was always open to the people of Punjab, reflecting his commitment to inclusivity and public engagement. The PPP delegation included four district presidents of PPP Lahore: Zahid Zulfiqar, Asif Nagra, Atif Chaudhry, and Amjad Jutt. Senior PPP leaders Shahida Jabeen, Altaf Qureshi, Arif Khan, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan also attended the meeting. The event was hosted by Ahsan Rizvi.

During the meeting, the delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on his appointment as the governor of Punjab, expressing their support and commitment to work collaboratively for betterment of the province and the country.