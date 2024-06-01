Govt mulling to fix tax collection target at above Rs11 trillion for FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is mulling to fix the annual tax collection target at above Rs11 trillion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and to achieve this ambitious target it would tighten noose around the non-tax filers in the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year.

The PML-N led coalition government is all set to announce its first budget in next few days amid reports of entering into fresh International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and providing relief to the masses. The government is working to broaden the tax base of the country as directed by the IMF in recent talks by bringing non-tax filers into tax net.

The government is likely to set annual tax collection target at over Rs11 trillion for the next fiscal year with new taxation measures of Rs 1.2 trillion to Rs 1.3 trillion in upcoming budget (2024-25).

An official of the FBR informed that the new taxation measures would include enhanced rates of withholding taxes on transactions of non-filers and increased tax rates on buying/selling of immovable properties, registration of vehicles and revision in income tax slabs for salaried class. The government has informed the IMF that it is likely to raise advance tax on the purchase of immovable properties by non-filers in the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year. The IMF asked the FBR to increase advance tax on non-filers for the purchase of property. The FBR has proposed to raise withholding tax on cash withdrawal from the banks by non-filers from 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent. Presently, over Rs50,000 cash withdrawal by non-filers, in a single day, through credit cards/ATMs is also be subjected to 0.6 percent withholding tax.

He further said that the government would continue actions against non-filers. The government had initiated action against non tax filers by blocking their SIM cards. In order to bring non-tax filers into tax net, the government has blocked over 11,000 SIM cards by May 22 under the Income Tax General Order (ITGO). The FBR spokesperson said that 11,252 SIMS have been blocked so far.

The government would also continue the Tajir Dost Scheme. The FBR on Friday said that a total of 21,870 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May. According to the FBR data, around 17,569 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,301 registered other than this scheme. The data revealed that 5,512 retailers from Karachi, 6,706 from Lahore and 1,927 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme. Similarly, 2,742 traders from Rawalpindi, 1,857 from Peshawar, 1,226 from Quetta and 1,900 from other cities have also been registered.

The government might increase the taxes and duties on cigarettes. It might also increase regulatory duties on luxury and non-essential items in budget.