Grand opposition alliance in the making

ISLAMABAD - In order to build pressure over coalition government, a grand opposition alliance is in the making which will confront the government at all the platforms.

As a first step, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has invited political parties’ leadership to exchange views on Balochistan crisis and supremacy of the Constitution.

Omar Ayub and former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser also called on the National Party chief Dr Abdul Malik and exchanged views on the current political crisis and the potential Grand Opposition Alliance as a way out to restore supremacy of the constitution. The two sides exchanged views on the current political situation in Balochistan and expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the province.

During the meeting, Asad Qaiser expressed deep concern over the current state of affairs, stating unequivocally that the manner in which the country was being governed was untenable. “Punjab has been turned into a police state and the constitution is currently suspended in the country,” he added.

Qaiser underscored the paramount importance of Parliament in democratic setup, declaring, “The Parliament must be made supreme. The current situation, where decisions are made outside of constitutional boundaries, is unacceptable and a direct threat to our democracy.”

Conveying the core message of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e- Ayin-Pakistan, Asad Qaiser outlined that we have a one-point agenda and that we want the supremacy of the constitution in the country. Omar Ayub Khan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the urgent need for all political forces to unite in defense of the Constitution.

He stressed that the only way to navigate out of this crisis is through the collective will of the people, represented by a sovereign and genuinely elected Parliament. Conveying Imran Khan’s message, Omar Ayub said: “No matter how great the oppression, I will never cease to raise my voice against it. I will not strike deal with those who kept the nation in chains of slavery”.

The two sides exchanged views on the current political situation in Baluchistan and expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Baluchistan. The National Party Chief Dr Abdul Malik stated that Baluchistan is currently grappling with a profound political crisis, exacerbated by the attempts to disrespect the legitimate public mandate. He underscored that all the political parties need to play a role to resolve the province’s multipronged deep-rooted crisis.

It was highlighted that they will be in contact with the JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other like-minded political leaders. They urged the National Party Chief to join the Grand Opposition Alliance to defend the constitution and respect the genuine public mandate to govern the country. The National Party leadership will present the matter of joining the alliance to the Central Committee and inform the SIC/PTI leadership of the decision, National Party Chief said.

The former Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that a systematic and orchestrated campaign is being waged against the judiciary of Pakistan. The judiciary is the cornerstone of our democracy and any attempts to pressurize judges not only threaten the very fabric of our legal system but also jeopardize the rights and freedoms of every Pakistani citizen, he added. Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party that symbolizes the federation. Reflecting on the alleged rigged election on February 8th, 2024, Omar Ayub Khan remarked that the election was stolen on February 8 leading to legitimacy crisis in the political system. He added that public confidence in the current system is waning.

The meeting was attended by Senator Jan Muhammad Buleidi of the National Party, BNP leaders Sajid Tareen, Asad Naqvi, and spokesman of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain Akhunzada Hussain.