One of the most bizarre elections in US history took another sharp turn as a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges in his hush-money case. The former President makes history by becoming the first ex-President of the United States of America to be convicted of a crime, an honour usually associated with unstable and corrupt states of the global South.

Americans now face a new moral dilemma. Even if voters stick to the basic rule of choosing the lesser evil, the choice is still not easy.

On one hand, is Donald Trump, a former president, television star, and real estate mogul, with an erratic and unpredictable personality that translated into an equally erratic term in the White House. His racism, islamophobia, and misogyny were apparent in his policies and statements, and it doesn’t look like he plans to change them for the next term. Surrounded by other questionable characters, this conviction makes him an official felon, but he has been courting legal trouble all his life. A bull in a china shop – which is exactly what his cult-like following admires him for.

On the other hand, is Joe Biden, a career politician who has literally grown old in the power centers of Washington DC. Clearly aging and losing cognitive ability by the day, Joe Biden continues to arm, fund, and politically provide cover for a brutal genocide in Palestine. His administration’s apathy and authoritarian response to peaceful student protests have made him one of the most unpopular presidents in US history. A proud Zionist since his early days in Congress, Biden is exactly the experienced foil the Pentagon needs to absorb pressure while it continues its warmongering foreign policy.

This is a far cry from the stability US politics used to represent in the decades before, and considering the number of active conflicts the United States is involved in – from Ukraine to the Middle East to the Taiwan Strait – this does not bode well for anyone. From the rest of the world’s perspective, little is going to change. The Israeli lobby, the military-industrial complex lobby, and the interests of private equity capitalists will continue to write foreign policy for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps we would finally be able to witness a third option rise to challenge the hegemony of the two-party US system.