Balochistan has a very long and historic tradition of handicrafts. This work started centuries ago and is developing day by day. Balochistan’s handicrafts are known for their beautiful designs, richness in color, and economical prices. Besides being popular within the country, they are exported to foreign countries and are wholeheartedly received, especially by people in the West. Handicraft skills are historic and transferred from one generation to the next. The embroidery and needlework of Balochistan are very attractive.

Additionally, Dera Bugti is famous for its “Kowchik” form of embroidery. Kowchik stitching is embroidered on the shawls and shirts of women. Sibi district is popular for the “Jok” needlework, which uses fine threads of different colors and shades. Places like Kalat, Khuzdar, Muslimbagh, Gulistan, and Zhob are famous for their embroideries, which are highly appreciated in various parts of the world. Moreover, Balochi chappals are also embroidered, attracting great interest. This embroidery is done on fine leather using different colors and fine golden and silver wire.

Additionally, crude marble is extracted from the Chaghi district of Balochistan and transported to industrial centers, including Hub. Thus, the handicrafts of Balochistan are encouraged and supported at the governmental level. They are a source of income for many individuals and have provided a great image of the country in international circles.

AYESHA BASHIR,

Turbat.