Hyderabad cylinder blast toll rises to seven; 17 critical in Karachi hospital

HYDERABAD - The death toll from the gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad’s congested Preetabad area has risen to seven as two more children succumbed to their injuries in Karachi’s civil hospital on Friday. Eight-year-old Ali Hasan passed away at 7 AM, and twelve-year-old Azaan Ali son of Raees died at 4 AM today morning. The channel reported that the hospital officials said both children had sustained 100 per cent burns that were a cause of death. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessuri visited the injured at the hospital.

The provincial ruling party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. PPP Chairman Bilawal assured that no effort would be spared in providing the best medical care for the injured.

Bilawal called for a thorough investigation and directed the provincial government that if the incident resulted from criminal negligence then those responsible should be held accountable. On Thursday, heavy explosions occurred in a gas cylinder shop in Hyderabad triggering subsequent blasts in other cylinders. The explosions caused fires in several nearby homes and injured more than 60 people including women and children.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, but due to inadequate facilities, 23 severely injured people including children were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi. Six of these patients have died, while 17 remain in critical condition in Karachi.

The AMS of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr Aftab Phul told the media that 26 severely injured patients were transferred to Karachi, with most of the critically injured being children. He mentioned that more than 30 patients are still under treatment at Civil Hospital Hyderabad, with several in the ICU. Patients with burns covering 30-40 per cent of their bodies are being treated locally.

Eyewitnesses reported that they heard explosions and saw gas cylinders bursting in the shop which was a cause of fires in nearby homes. They stressed that gas cylinder shops should not be located in residential areas.