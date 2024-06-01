Saturday, June 01, 2024
IG chairs promotion board meeting

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a departmental promotion board meeting at Central Police Office here on Friday, in which he approved the promotion of Assistant Director PHP Ghulam Mohiyuddin to the post of Deputy Director.

During the meeting, the cases of three  assistant directors were considered, according to merit and the rules, Ghulam Mohiyuddin was promoted to the post of deputy director. Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters, DIG Establishment II, Deputy Secretary Regulation Wing and Deputy Secretary S & GAD also participated in the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

