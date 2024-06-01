IG chairs promotion board meeting

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a departmental promotion board meeting at Central Police Office here on Friday, in which he approved the promotion of Assistant Director PHP Ghulam Mohiyuddin to the post of Deputy Director.

During the meeting, the cases of three assistant directors were considered, according to merit and the rules, Ghulam Mohiyuddin was promoted to the post of deputy director. Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters, DIG Establishment II, Deputy Secretary Regulation Wing and Deputy Secretary S & GAD also participated in the meeting.