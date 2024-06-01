IHC rejects govt’s request to dispose of poet Farhad’s case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected the Additional Attorney General (AAG)’s request to dispose of the petition seeking recovery of Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of missing poet Ahmed Farhad case. Farhad’s wife had moved the court through lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha for recovery of her husband.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner Imaan Mazari informed the court that detenue Farhad had not yet reached home as he had been arrested in another criminal case under FIR No.205 on various offences including 7-ATA by PS Saddar Muzaffarabad and was on physical remand.

She stated that family of detenue visited him in another police station on the intervention of some senior police official of AJK Police and detenue was not in good health due to multiple medical reasons. On the other hand, Additional Attorney General along with Federal Prosecutor General contended that detenue was in police custody and presently on physical remand till June 2 and the writ petition had become infructuous. Justice Kayani noted in his written order, “This court is not in agreement with the view rendered by the law officer unless the detenue has been produced before the court after completion of process in the AJK.” Counsel for the petitioner also contended that post-arrest bail application of the detenue had also been filed before the court concerned and there was likelihood that detenue would be released on bail by the court of competent jurisdiction within few days. In view of above, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till June 7 for further proceedings.