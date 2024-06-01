India court calls for heatwave emergency declaration

New Delhi - An Indian court has urged the government to declare a national emergency over the country’s ongoing heatwave, saying that hundreds of people had died during weeks of extreme weather. India is enduring a crushing heatwave with temperatures in several cities sizzling well above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). It has not published nationwide figures for deaths attributed to the current heatwave but the eastern state of Bihar said Friday at least 14 people had “succumbed to death due to heat stroke” the previous day during extreme temperatures. The High Court in the western state of Rajasthan, which has suffered through some of the hottest weather in recent days, said authorities had failed to take appropriate steps to protect the public from the heat.“Due to extreme weather conditions in the form of (the) heatwave, hundreds of people have lost their lives this month,” the court said Thursday, before the deaths in Bihar were announced. “We do not have a planet B which we can move onto... If we do not take strict action now, we will lose the chance of seeing our future generations flourish forever.”

The court directed the state government to set up compensation funds for relatives of any person who dies as a result of heat ailments.

Ruling on the current heatwave and such events in the future, it also said India should begin declaring them “national calamities”, allowing the mobilisation of emergency relief in a similar manner to floods, cyclones and natural disasters.

Among the deaths in Bihar were 10 polling workers preparing for the final day of voting in India’s six-week election on Saturday, a news release from the state’s disaster management office said.