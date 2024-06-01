Iraq hangs eight convicted of ‘terrorism’

Nasiriyah, Iraq - Iraq executed eight people convicted of “terrorism”, a security source and health official said Friday, the third such group put to death in the country in little over a month. Courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences in recent years to Iraqis convicted of “terrorism”, in trials that rights groups have denounced as hasty. Under Iraqi law, terrorism and murder offences are punishable by death, and execution decrees must be signed by the president. A security source said eight Iraqis “convicted of terrorism and of being members of the Islamic State group were executed by hanging” Thursday at Al-Hut prison in the city of Nasiriyah “under the supervision of a justice ministry team”. They were hanged “under Article 4 of the anti-terrorism law”, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. A medical source said the health department had received the bodies of eight executed people.