Saturday, June 01, 2024
Islamabad, Rangers enter All Pakistan Memorial Basketball semis

Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Islamabad and Punjab Rangers have confirmed their berth in the semifinals of the All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi. On the fourth day of the pool round matches, Islamabad boys continued their journey of another consecutive victory, defeating Sindh Yellow by 52-14 points to qualify for semifinals. Ali Kazmi scored 19 points while Momin Javed 15 points. For Sindh Yellow, Daniyal Khan scored 8 points.  Wapda also moved to semifinals along with PAF, Rangers and Islamabad, as they thrashed Punjab Rangers by 82-71 points. Kaleemullah and Muhammad Israr scored 22 and 17 points respectively. Sindh Whites outclassed Balochistan in the third match on day four by 87-46 points. Pakistan Wapda will face Islamabad in the first semifinal which will be held on Saturday (today) while PAF will fight against Punjab Rangers in the second semifinal.

