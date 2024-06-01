Karachi to remain extremely hot, humid in next 24 hours

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the weather in the next 24 hours will remain extremely hot and humid in Karachi as the city is gripped by heatwave. According to Met Office, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40°C to 42°C today. Currently, the level of humidity in the air is 75 percent. The PMD said that the winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour, adding that the port city will witness a heatwave till June 1 (tomorrow). Moreover, the minimum temperature recorded in the city in the last 24 hours is 29°C, added the met department. The mercury soared to 39.5°C with 63 percent humidity on Thursday a day after the port city suffered the hottest day of the year with the temperature recorded at 41.5°C. It is noteworthy to mention here that Karachi recorded the highest-ever temperature at 48°C on May 9, 1938. The PMD issued a warning regarding the prevalence of extremely hot and humid weather in southern parts of the country in the next 2 days. It added that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country