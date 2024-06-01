Saturday, June 01, 2024
KBBC face Vipers Club in basketball final

KBBC face Vipers Club in basketball final
Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) will take on Vipers Club in the 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club under the aegis of the Karachi Basketball Association, with the support of Shamsi Academy. Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Chairman of Shamsi Academy, will be the chief guest during the concluding ceremony and will distribute the awards.

In the first semifinal, KBBC triumphed over Civil Academy with a score of 62-46. Abdullah Imam led the winners with 18 points, supported by Hassan Ali and Hassan Khan, each scoring 16 points. For Civil Academy, M Muaz Ashraf scored 17 points, Daniyal Khan Marwat 15 and M Ahmed 11 points.

The second semifinal saw Vipers Club edging out Peterson Star Club by 40-36. Ghazanfar Ali Khan top-scored for Vipers with 14 points, while Eknoon and Rohan added 8 and 7 points respectively. Peterson Star’s Victor, Isa, and Fernans each scored 8 points. At the beginning of the matches, Sindh Wrestling Association’s SVP, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, was introduced with the players. Other notable attendees included Junaid Ahmed Khan from NBP, Zulfiqar Khan from UBL, M Haider Khan from MCB, and sports organizer Dilawar Abbas Khan.

Referees for the matches were Amir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, and Zahid Malik, with technical officials Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, and Michael Turner.

