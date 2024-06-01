KP CM for meaningful utilisation of social security funds

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the concerned quarters to devise a sustainable model to ensure the efficient and meaningful utilization of social security funds. This model aims to financially empower the deserving segments of society.

He decided to arrange a collective marriage program for 4000 deserving females across the province and directed the authorities to complete the necessary preparations. Under this program, a grant of Rs. 2 lakh per girl would be provided from the dowry fund. The chief minister issued these directives during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Friday, discussing the status and utilization of Social Security Funds.

The meeting was attended by MNA Dr. Amjad Ali, Secretary Social Welfare Nazar Hussain Shah, Special Secretaries to the Chief Minister Waqar Ali, Masood Younis, and other relevant officials. The Chief Minister instructed the collection of actual data on deserving girls from all districts and the provision of quotas proportional to the population of each district. He emphasized the need for an efficient scrutiny mechanism to ensure only deserving girls are selected for the program, and stressed that political recommendations or personal biases would not be tolerated.

The chief minister also directed the provision of standard electric wheelchairs to needy persons with disabilities, prioritizing those already registered with the department. He endorsed the creation of a Philanthropic Contribution Fund and directed the preparation of necessary legal amendments to implement the reform initiatives discussed. He further instructed elected public representatives to visit Panahgahs and other social welfare centers to report on the facilities provided, emphasizing the need to give these segments a sense of trust and ownership.