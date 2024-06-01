Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor House won’t become centre of any conspiracy: Kundi

KP Governor House won’t become centre of any conspiracy: Kundi
Web Desk
11:37 AM | June 01, 2024
National

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the KP’s governor house will not become the centre of any conspiracy.

He also urged to take the May-9 accused to their logical end. “I am ready to visit him if Ali Amin Gandapur has any problem,” talking to media here at Mazar-e-Iqbal Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was using the language that could not lead to a solution to the problem,” KP governor said. “I have always urged him to go to the federal government and discuss the matter with logic,” Kundi further said.

He said that the KP’s governor house will not become the centre of any conspiracy. “I will fight the case of the province with the federation,” he further said.

“We can get the rights of the province by improving our mutual working relations,” Governor Kundi said. “The inability or ineligibility could not be hide by issuing statements,” he added.

CM Maryam says police must control crime as she is accountable to 1.3bn people

“If the PTI is ready to apologize for its mistakes and sit with political parties, we are also ready,” Kundi said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024