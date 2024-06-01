Munim Zafar Khan elected 20th Karachi JI emir

KARACHI - Munim Zafar Khan has been elected Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi’s 20th emir. JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehamn appointed the JI Karachi’s emir in the light of party members’ vote. Munim Zafar Khan is the 20th JI Karachi emir. Earlier, Munim Zafar Khan has been appointed in key offices of Karachi secretary, central district emir, Karachi deputy secretary, Islami Jamiat Talba Karachi Nazim and others. For the office JI Karachi emir, three names were suggested including Muim Zafar Khan, Advocate Saifuddin and Dr Wasay Shakir.