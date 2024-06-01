Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Munim Zafar Khan elected 20th Karachi JI emir

Agencies
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Munim Zafar Khan has been elected Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi’s 20th emir. JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehamn appointed the JI Karachi’s emir in the light of party members’ vote. Munim Zafar Khan is the 20th JI Karachi emir. Earlier, Munim Zafar Khan has been appointed in key offices of Karachi secretary, central district emir, Karachi deputy secretary, Islami Jamiat Talba Karachi Nazim and others. For the office JI Karachi emir, three names were suggested including Muim Zafar Khan, Advocate Saifuddin and Dr Wasay Shakir.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024