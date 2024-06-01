Mushaira held at Landi Kotal Press Club

Peshawar - To encourage literary activities in the area, a Mushaira (a poetic symposium) was held at the Landi Kotal Press Club, district Khyber, on Thursday evening. The event was organized by the local press club, with poets from across Tehsil Landi Kotal participating. President of the Landi Kotal Press Club, Ahmad Nabi, presided over the Mushaira, while renowned poet Professor Dr. Tawab Masroor was the chief guest.

Participants included poets and writers, who presented their pieces of poetry, earning applause from the audience.

Addressing the occasion, Dr. Tawab Masroor congratulated the journalists for organizing the Mushaira, stating that such literary events promote poets and poetry in the area. He remarked that poets and writers are often neglected, so arranging Mushairas for them is a commendable effort.

President Ahmad Nabi commented that the local media personnel, besides their professional engagements, set up the Mushaira to contribute to literary activities and vowed to organize such events regularly in the future. At the end, a resolution was passed, demanding that the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) construct a tomb for the famous Pashto poet, Khatir Afridi, similar to the renovations done at Hamza Baba Complex.