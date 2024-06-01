Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mushaira held at Landi Kotal Press Club

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   To encourage literary activities in the area, a Mushaira (a poetic symposium) was held at the Landi Kotal Press Club, district Khyber, on Thursday evening. The event was organized by the local press club, with poets from across Tehsil Landi Kotal participating. President of the Landi Kotal Press Club, Ahmad Nabi, presided over the Mushaira, while renowned poet Professor Dr. Tawab Masroor was the chief guest.

Participants included poets and writers, who presented their pieces of poetry, earning applause from the audience.

Addressing the occasion, Dr. Tawab Masroor congratulated the journalists for organizing the Mushaira, stating that such literary events promote poets and poetry in the area. He remarked that poets and writers are often neglected, so arranging Mushairas for them is a commendable effort.

KP CM for meaningful utilisation of social security funds

President Ahmad Nabi commented that the local media personnel, besides their professional engagements, set up the Mushaira to contribute to literary activities and vowed to organize such events regularly in the future. At the end, a resolution was passed, demanding that the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) construct a tomb for the famous Pashto poet, Khatir Afridi, similar to the renovations done at Hamza Baba Complex.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024