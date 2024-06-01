Mutiny case against journalists,vloggers: ATC records statement of witnesses

Islamabad - Statements of prosecution witnesses completed at Anti-Terrorism Court - II against journalists and vloggers Shaheen Sehbai, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Adil Raja, Syed Akbar Hussain and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi in Mutiny charges. According to the sources properties of all the accused will be attached next week because of their status as proclaimed offenders. Two FIRs 406 and 494 were registered against them last year in May 9 riots about creating mutiny in armed forces and inciting people for violence. The case was put on pending last year when all of the accused left the country. Anti-Terrorism Court - II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra allowed the reopening of the trial last week under section 512 CrPC filed by the prosecution. Judge Sipra also ordered the prosecution to record statements of witnesses in the case. FIR 494 was registered at P.S. Ramna, Islamabad on the complaint of a citizen named Majid who recorded his statement in court on Friday along with the investigation officer (I.O.)Ashiq Shah. Meanwhile, FIR 406 was registered at P.S. Abpara, Islamabad by the complainant M. Aslam. Statements of M. Aslam along with 1st I.O. Main Shehbaz, 2nd I.O. Asad Ullah, and 3rd I.O. of CTD Faisal Ikram Butt were also recorded on Friday. The witness statements in both cases are almost the same that complainants saw people coming out to the streets on May 09th while playing videos of the accused which were instigating the crowd to come out on the streets, start vandalism, attack military and government installations, create mutiny within armed forces and indulge in terrorist acts.

AK-47 which was recovered from the house of Sabir Shakir will also be presented in the court at the next hearing.