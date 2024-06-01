Pakistan thanks China for launching Pak Sat MM-1 Communications Satellite

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s authorities thanked China for successfully launching a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket.

The launch occurred at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said that his heartiest congratulations to the nation on the successful launch of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite (PakSat-MM1).

He further said that this historic achievement marks a milestone in our National Space Program, made possible with the invaluable support of our great friend and partner, China.

“This project exemplifies our strong technological collaboration and enduring friendship with China,” he said.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Pakistan and commend the entire team at Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for their tireless efforts”, he added.

He added that the satellite will deliver high-speed broadband internet, significantly boosting connectivity, especially in underserved areas.

“Pakistan remains committed to promoting science and technology as key drivers of economic growth and national development.

This launch demonstrates our resolve to invest in high-tech sectors and develop indigenous capabilities.

As we celebrate this historic achievement, let us look forward to a future where Pakistan continues to excel in science and technology, harnessing the power of connectivity to build a better world for all.

May our journey into the stars be ever prosperous and peaceful,” he mentioned.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi tweeted that launch of a multi-mission communications satellite was yet another significant milestone in Pakistan’s space program and another chapter in space cooperation between Pakistan and China.