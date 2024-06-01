Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Parents should not stop their daughter from acquiring education: DIG

APP
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -  The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has strictly asked a couple involved in the socially immoral trade of begging to allow their daughter to study and not to force her to beg. Taking notice of a video shared on social media by Fehmida, in which she claimed that her father was forcing her to beg but that she wanted to acquire education, the DIG called her parents to his office here on Friday. Dharejo warned the parents that they should not stop their daughter from acquiring education. The DIG also directed SHO Hali Road police station, in whose limits the couple and their daughter used to beg, to ensure that the girl was not barred from education and to provide her protection.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024