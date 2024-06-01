The Allied bombing of Dresden in 1945 stands as one of the most controversial episodes of World War II. Conducted by British and American air forces, the raids aimed at disrupting German communication resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties and the near-total destruction of the historic city. Estimates of the death toll vary widely, ranging from 25,000 to 135,000 people. Critics argued that the attack, occurring when Germany’s defeat was imminent, amounted to unnecessary brutality. The hidden cost of civilian lives during war is still felt to this day in Gaza, where Israel continues to use a disproportionate amount of military force, resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians.