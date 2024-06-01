Peshawar police arrest over 5000 drug peddlers in 5 months: CCPO

Peshawar - During the ongoing operations against drug peddling, Peshawar region police have arrested 5289 culprits and registered 4726 cases this year.

Speaking to journalists, Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that over the past two weeks, a special campaign has been launched, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth millions of rupees, including over 161 kilograms of hashish, more than 30 kilograms of ice, over 6 kilograms of heroin, and 173 bottles of alcohol.

The arrested individuals include members of inter-provincial drug smuggling networks and those supplying drugs to specific clients in Peshawar and other districts. The ongoing crackdown particularly targets those selling the dangerous drug crystal meth (ice), he added.

During the first five months of this year, Peshawar police seized a total of over 177 kilograms of ice, over 866 kilograms of hashish, more than 80 kilograms of heroin, over 49 kilograms of opium, and 1564 bottles of alcohol.

Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that he had ordered his subordinates to intensify the ongoing crackdown against drugs. He has also emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate the youth, especially students, about the harmful effects of drugs.

“To improve the ongoing crackdown, strict monitoring of individuals previously involved in drug trafficking is also being carried out. Special tasks have been assigned to divisional SPs to ensure the effectiveness of these efforts,” he added.