Police arrest three involved in setting Margalla Hills on fire

ISLAMABAD - The police have arrested three persons on charges of torching jungle on Margalla Hills and registered a case against them, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered with Police Station Margalla under sections of 436/427/34 of PPC on complaint of Syed Riaz Hussain Ali Shah, the magistrate Margalla Islamabad, they added. The detained accused have been identified as Hussain Bakhsh, Jahanzaib and Abid Hussain, sources said. According to contents of FIR, magistrate Syed Riaz Ali Shah stated a huge fire broke out in jungle at Moza Gandian. A team of officials have managed to arrest three persons involved in setting jungle on fire. The detainees were handed over to police against whom a case was registered. Meanwhile, a senior police said CDA’s environment wing caught the three men involved in fire incidents from a point where fire had been raging earlier and handed them over to the Islamabad police. He added that three men had been identified. He further said that on the instructions of the CDA chairman, patrolling has been increased at Margalla Hills.