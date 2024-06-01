Police, CTD arrest 15 suspects in Swabi

SWABI - The district police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 15 suspects in a joint operation against militants in Tehsil Razaar, according to a press release issued on Friday. District Police Officer Haroon Rashid Khan stated that the raids targeted terrorist hideouts and employed drones for the first time to provide critical information.

The search operation was supervised by DSP Razaar Shakeel Khan, DSP CTD Khalid Iqbal, SHO Parmuli police station, and SHO Kalu Khan police station. A heavy police contingent, including the elite force, rapid response force (RRF) commando squad, district security branch (DSB) squad, and lady constables, participated in raiding suspected terrorist hideouts.

In total, 24 criminals were arrested, and 15 suspects will undergo thorough investigation by law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment for local residents. Meanwhile, militants issued a warning to local journalists, urging them to avoid reporting only the police version of incidents.

The warning prompted journalists to adopt precautionary measures while performing their professional duties.