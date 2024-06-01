Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points
APP
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD    -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,000.35 points, a positive change of 1.34 per cent, closing at 75,878.48 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day. A total of 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs20.574 billion were traded during the day as compared to 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs14.922 billion the previous day. As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 236 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 62,228,161 shares at Rs4.96 per share, Dewan Cement with 31,643,087 shares at Rs10.94 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,533,919 shares at Rs1.35 per share.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs58.23 per share price, closing at Rs786.14, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 32.65 rise in its per share price to Rs1,400.00.

JPMC will be first public sector hospital to have Artificial Intelligence, says CM Murad

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs67.20 per share closing at Rs775.93, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs35.37 decline to close at Rs406.80.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024