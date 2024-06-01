PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,000.35 points, a positive change of 1.34 per cent, closing at 75,878.48 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day. A total of 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs20.574 billion were traded during the day as compared to 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs14.922 billion the previous day. As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 236 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 62,228,161 shares at Rs4.96 per share, Dewan Cement with 31,643,087 shares at Rs10.94 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,533,919 shares at Rs1.35 per share.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs58.23 per share price, closing at Rs786.14, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 32.65 rise in its per share price to Rs1,400.00.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs67.20 per share closing at Rs775.93, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs35.37 decline to close at Rs406.80.