Punjab CM, French envoy discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan and France have a rich history of friendship and cooperation. She expressed these views in a meeting with French Ambassador Mr Nicolas Galey and Economic Consul Mr Laurent Chopiton. Possible avenues of mutual cooperation were discussed in the meeting. Mr Nicholas Gayle appreciated public welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab. He said,”We want to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan.” It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation on measures to combat climate change and environmental protection.

Mr Gayle said,”Collaboration is essential in addressing global challenges such as climate change.”