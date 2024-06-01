Punjab qualify for 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball C’ship final

LAHORE - Team Punjab has qualified for the final of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship. The match between Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday will decide the second finalist. The final. Which will be also played on Saturday evening, will be graced by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Sheikh as chief guest. Earlier, two matches were decided at KPT Sports Complex Footbal Ground. In the first match, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in the third innings and made it to the final, while in the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh after a sensational match.