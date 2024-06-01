Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab qualify for 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball C’ship final

Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Team Punjab has qualified for the final of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship. The match between Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday will decide the second finalist. The final. Which will be also played on Saturday evening, will be graced by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Sheikh as chief guest. Earlier, two matches were decided at KPT Sports Complex Footbal Ground. In the first match, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in the third innings and made it to the final, while in the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh after a sensational match.  

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024