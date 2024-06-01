Rashid Malik/Arun Aggarwal clinch ITF World Masters doubles title

The Pakistan-India pair of Rashid Malik and Arun Aggarwal clinched the 60 plus doubles title at the ITF World Masters MT400 in Pattaya, Thailand.

The top-seeded duo defeated the second-seeded Australia-Israel pair of Stan Aspiotis and Zeev Livne in a thrilling final, with a scoreline of 6-0, 2-6, 10-4. The match saw Malik and Arun dominating the first set with a commanding 6-0 win.

However, they faced a strong comeback from their opponents in the second set, which they lost 2-6. The deciding third set was intensely contested as both the pairs played their best games and tried their best to win the title clash, but Malik and Arun managed to hold their nerve and clinch the set 10-4, thus securing the title.

Rashid Malik, a distinguished senior player from Pakistan, and Arun Aggarwal, a seasoned competitor from India, expressed their satisfaction with the victory. Talking to The Nation from Pattaya, they said: “Long hours of practice and hard work have made us match-fit, resulting in our title triumph at the ITF World Masters MT400 Pattaya.

“The 6-0, 2-6, 10-4 result truly reflects the intensity of the final. Although we faced a tough fight from our opponents, which made the match more competitive and enthralling, we played with resilience and determination, ultimately succeeding in lifting the trophy. We are now committed to playing more ITF Seniors tournaments together and winning more accolades for our respective countries,” they added.