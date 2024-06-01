Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rashid Malik/Arun Aggarwal clinch ITF World Masters doubles title

Rashid Malik/Arun Aggarwal clinch ITF World Masters doubles title
Azhar Khan
4:52 PM | June 01, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan-India pair of Rashid Malik and Arun Aggarwal clinched the 60 plus doubles title at the ITF World Masters MT400 in Pattaya, Thailand.  

The top-seeded duo defeated the second-seeded Australia-Israel pair of Stan Aspiotis and Zeev Livne in a thrilling final, with a scoreline of 6-0, 2-6, 10-4. The match saw Malik and Arun dominating the first set with a commanding 6-0 win.  

However, they faced a strong comeback from their opponents in the second set, which they lost 2-6. The deciding third set was intensely contested as both the pairs played their best games and tried their best to win the title clash, but Malik and Arun managed to hold their nerve and clinch the set 10-4, thus securing the title. 

Rashid Malik, a distinguished senior player from Pakistan, and Arun Aggarwal, a seasoned competitor from India, expressed their satisfaction with the victory. Talking to The Nation from Pattaya, they said: “Long hours of practice and hard work have made us match-fit, resulting in our title triumph at the ITF World Masters MT400 Pattaya.  

Dawn on Pakistan’s construction sector: Analyzing the conditions of Contract 2017

“The 6-0, 2-6, 10-4 result truly reflects the intensity of the final. Although we faced a tough fight from our opponents, which made the match more competitive and enthralling, we played with resilience and determination, ultimately succeeding in lifting the trophy. We are now committed to playing more ITF Seniors tournaments together and winning more accolades for our respective countries,” they added.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024