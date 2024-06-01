Residents hold protest in PD Khan; threaten to block M-2 if funds for Lillah-Jhelum road not released

Gujar khan - Traders and residents in Pind Dadan Khan tehsil of Jhelum on Friday went on shutter down strike, blocking roads to demand the restoration of funds for the ongoing construction of the 129 km long Jhelum-Lillah dual carriageway project.

According to details, protestors, led by the Jhelum-Lillah action committee, has been organizing protest rallies for the third consecutive Friday to highlight their long-standing demand, and have now issued a threat to block the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) at the Lillah interchange on June 7 if their demand is not met.

While talking to The Nation, Muhammad Waseem, a journalist from Pind Dadan Khan tehsil, said that the residents living along the Lillah-Jhelum Road were suffering unexplainable ordeal as the construction work has been halted since the toppling of the PTI government in 2022. He said that the businesses in the area have suffered a major blow as lack of proper road bars the transporters to deliver the goods. Mr. Waseem added that many patients lose their lives on their way to hospitals in Jhelum and Rawalpindi as it takes hours to travel from Pind Dadan Khan and Lillah towns to Jhelum on the dilapidated road. He suggested that if this project is completed, it will not only offer convenient access to the residents of numerous towns and villages to Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan, but also provide a connection to the motorway.

Another journalist from the same town, Malik Zaheer Awan, expressed similar concerns on the situation. He said that the project commenced in 2021 but was subsequently halted due to purported political motives.

The contractor had dismantled the previously existing single road, leaving many areas unattended since the ground breaking, Mr. Awan said. He further said that the most affected were the patients and expectant mothers who had to be referred to the district headquarters hospital in Jhelum.

This was because many of the basic health units in this area were already lacking doctors. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it became all too common for patients to pass away and babies to be born while en route the district headquarters hospital.

Speaking to the protest rally, a spiritual figure, Peer Anwar Qureshi Hashmi, emphasized the importance of restoring funds for the construction of the project that would provide road access to the Jhelum district headquarters hospital. During his address, he appealed to the chief minister of Punjab to take action on this matter. He warned that the action committee on the Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project, which represents the concerns of the residents, is exploring the possibility of blocking the M-2 motorway on next Friday if their demands for the restoration of funds and timely completion of the project are not met by the authorities.

The project was approved in 2021 by The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on the demand of former MNA and federal minister from the area, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Rs16 billion were allocated for its execution.