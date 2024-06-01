Shandur Polo Festival to start in Chitral from June 28

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism Zahid Chanzeb have directed the relevant departments to finalise arrangements to celebrate Shandur Polo Festival starting on June 28 in a befitting manner in the scenic Upper Chitral district.

After threadbare discussion by CM, advisor and stakeholders, the CM said that proper arrangements should be made to hold the Shandur Polo Festival in a successful manner. He said that tourists and visitors should be provided with the best possible facilities to boost tourism and promote the polo game popularly known as the “game of kings, and the king of games.”

CM Advisor Zahid Chanzeb asked the stakeholders to run a vigorous publicity campaign for the joyful gala so that maximum participation of international and domestic tourists could be ensured.

“Launch awareness and publicity drive to attract more and more tourists to the event,” the advisor said, adding that the date for the mega event was announced well before the time so the tourists could make their tourism itineraries as per the schedule. He highlighted the significance of the Shandur Polo Festival as a cultural showcase for the province, stressing the need for top-notch arrangements to accommodate local and foreign tourists, media representatives and other guests.

He instructed for the establishment of special stalls to promote handicrafts and locally produced goods of Chitral, aiming to boost the local economy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, district administration of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral, Chitral Scouts, Pak Army and other stakeholders would jointly organise the event.

The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral.

The festival would provide an opportunity of great thrill and enjoyment to the tourists, spectators and fans of the polo game. The event would also send a positive message to the outer world that peace had been restored in the region.

The polo ground would be renovated, while water supply, transport and other facilities would be provided to the participating teams of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, fans and tourists.

The local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would showcase their products besides polo game, food stalls, traditional music and dances and adventurous activities in the gala.

Rafting in Shandur Lake, paragliding, archery, fireworks and kite flying would be other features of the event to attract domestic and foreign tourists in great numbers. Chitral is the most peaceful region and it attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually, especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals.